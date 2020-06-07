Credit Suisse Group Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $80.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. 9,527,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,457. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -117.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $103.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $56,714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $135,581,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.