Credit Suisse Group Boosts Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $27.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 2,676,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,748. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.70. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $6,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.