Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. 9,527,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,457. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at $557,271,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

