Crypto.com Coin Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $53.32 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bibox, KuCoin and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.05526876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,348,401,826 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, KuCoin, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bittrex, DDEX, Dcoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bibox, OceanEx, BigONE, Upbit, ABCC, OKEx, Indodax, CPDAX, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.