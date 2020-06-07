Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.29 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $17.89 million and $10,133.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

