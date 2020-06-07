CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $214,408.66 and $1,588.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

