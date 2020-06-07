CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBE. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

CYBE traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. 110,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,249. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of 241.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

