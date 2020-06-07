DAD Chain (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

