DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $8,101.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.26 or 0.05547642 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.