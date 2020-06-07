Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.02

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01987579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00178386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00120185 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kyber Network, YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

