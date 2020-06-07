DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $13.75.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

