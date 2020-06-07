Datum (DAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,392.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $920,714.60 and approximately $16,392.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.05577996 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

