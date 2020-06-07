Dero Price Tops $0.38 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $393,481.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,767,340 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

