DEX (DEX) Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $1.79 million and $251,041.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.01988126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00178533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120107 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

