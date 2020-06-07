Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €39.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.22 ($46.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of DLG traded up €3.10 ($3.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.00 ($46.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

