Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $833,487.53 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $833,487.53 and approximately $286.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015021 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004273 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

