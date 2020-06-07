Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,389.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.13. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

