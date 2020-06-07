Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

DLTH opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.04. Duluth has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

