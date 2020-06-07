DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce $4.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. DURECT posted sales of $3.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $18.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 million to $21.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $30.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 1,400,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.20.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 111.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 15.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

