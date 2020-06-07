eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.eBay also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.02-1.06 EPS.

EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

