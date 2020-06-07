Endor Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene and BitForex. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $2.16 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Kucoin, DEx.top, BitForex, Bittrex, CoinBene, Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

