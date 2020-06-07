Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,232. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Envestnet by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENV traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 387,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,223. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -688.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

