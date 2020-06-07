Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

EQNR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,777. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.