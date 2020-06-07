Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Erytech Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Erytech Pharma will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

