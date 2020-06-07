Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) & SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essentra and SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 1 0 3.00 SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essentra and SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.24 billion 0.76 $49.03 million $0.27 13.37 SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR $30.07 billion 2.11 $2.70 billion $1.18 18.59

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra. Essentra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR beats Essentra on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions. The Secure Power business offers secure power services. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions. The company has a strategic partnership with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. to develop kami iron ore project. Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

