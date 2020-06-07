Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,153.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $265,277.91 and approximately $12,153.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00194996 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

