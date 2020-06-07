Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $135,109.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.02500495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 212,086,314 coins and its circulating supply is 170,056,901 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

