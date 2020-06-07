Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $10.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.25. 949,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,224. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.