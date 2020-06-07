Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news impact score of -4.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

In other Evans & Sutherland Computer news, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 10,576,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $12,162,960.05. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 21,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $25,280.40. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

