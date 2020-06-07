EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $239,388.50 and $569,603.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00373133 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000948 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012102 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000494 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012409 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015422 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.