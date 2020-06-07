Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report sales of $62.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.30 million. Everbridge reported sales of $48.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $261.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.20 million to $263.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $330.97 million, with estimates ranging from $319.70 million to $357.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.89. 1,277,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,480. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,025. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

