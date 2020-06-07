Evil Coin Trading Up 40.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Evil Coin has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $52,704.27 and $10.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Evil Coin

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

