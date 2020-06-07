ExclusiveCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,166.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $284,675.19 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000427 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.