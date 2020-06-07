Expanse (EXP) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $526,968.29 and approximately $20,580.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

