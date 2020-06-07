EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,684. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

