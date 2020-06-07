FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Deutsche Bank

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $237.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day moving average of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $318.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $22,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

