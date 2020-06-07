Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 40,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 536,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,913. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $308.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

