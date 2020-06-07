Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Fang had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE SFUN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fang has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.20.

SFUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

