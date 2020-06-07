Fantom Market Capitalization Tops $11.43 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01984612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00178289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

