Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

FENC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin purchased 768,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 541,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.23. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

