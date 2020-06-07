Fetch Hits Market Cap of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.05594423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00055742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

