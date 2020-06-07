Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,993. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

