First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 764,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 141,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,524,000 after purchasing an additional 118,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

