Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 5.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 512,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 685,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $113,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,602 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.16. 4,697,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,815. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.97. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

