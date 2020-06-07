Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,185,000 after purchasing an additional 364,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,405,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

