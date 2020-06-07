Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $351.85 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

