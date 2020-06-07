FUTURAX (FTXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,968.89

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $7,968.89 and $7,056.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00373479 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000957 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009530 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000504 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012384 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015706 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

