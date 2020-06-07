G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 1,245,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,799. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market cap of $749.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

