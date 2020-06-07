Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GALT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 175,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,240. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,694,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.