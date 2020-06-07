Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $15,749,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 29,910,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,536,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

